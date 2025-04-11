New partners boost housing team efforts

In a significant development, social purpose law firm Anthony Collins has welcomed Digby Morgan and Kate Davies to its housing sector and property team. This double partner hire aims to bolster the firm's expertise in affordable housing development, stock rationalisation, and regeneration, addressing an increasingly complex sector.

Digby Morgan, who has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, joins the renowned housing team. His background includes advising on housing stock acquisitions, disposals, land-led transactions, and high-value regeneration schemes. Morgan has collaborated extensively with registered providers, local authorities, and public sector organisations on intricate real estate matters. His addition aims to help navigate challenges in the affordable housing landscape.

Kate Davies, with 15 years of experience, brings her specialisation in joint ventures, partnerships, and affordable housing developments. She has a strong track record with high-profile projects, including a massive 1,200-home development. Her experience will be instrumental as she advises both registered providers and for-profit organisations on best practices and innovative approaches in the sector.

The integration of Morgan and Davies comes at a critical time for Anthony Collins, which is keen to enhance its service delivery in response to the growing challenges within affordable housing. Their appointments follow several recent housing framework appointments, including reappointments by the Guinness Partnership and Lincolnshire Housing Partnership, as well as new appointments to the Regenda Group and Adra.

Jonathan Cox, housing sector lead at Anthony Collins, has stated that “Digby and Kate are going to be invaluable additions to the housing team. Their experience will be essential as we continue to support our clients in an ever-evolving sector, their appointments will continue to strengthen our property team and the wider housing sector team and our ability to deliver high-quality, socially impactful solutions."

Reflecting on his new role, Morgan remarked, “Joining a firm renowned for its commitment to social purpose and its expertise in affordable housing is a great opportunity. The challenges facing the sector are significant, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions for our clients and help navigate the evolving landscape of affordable housing development.”

In her comments, Davies expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I’m looking forward to working alongside such a talented and passionate team. With the housing sector facing increasing pressures, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to support clients in overcoming these challenges with sustainable and impactful housing solutions.”

Together, Morgan and Davies are set to enhance Anthony Collins' capability to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions for clients in the housing sector facing evolving demands.