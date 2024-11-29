New partners boost Bevan Brittan’s growing health and care offering

These hires are part of the firm’s ongoing growth strategy and focus on expanding its health and care practice.

Tracey Longfield, a regulatory law specialist, will lead Bevan Brittan’s Health & Care: Regulatory team in Yorkshire. With over 20 years of experience advising health and care providers across both the public and private sectors, Tracey brings extensive knowledge in health and safety, regulatory compliance, and enforcement issues. She joins from DAC Beachcroft and has an impressive track record in advising clients facing civil and criminal enforcement actions from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). As a Solicitor Advocate, Tracey frequently represents clients in complex inquest proceedings and corporate manslaughter investigations.

Commenting on her appointment, Tracey Longfield said:

“I’m excited to join Bevan Brittan at such a pivotal time for the firm’s health and care practice. With my background in regulatory law and a commitment to supporting health and care providers, I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and helping clients navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Lee Carroll, a specialist in employment and immigration law, also joins from Capsticks. With 12 years of experience advising clients in the NHS and broader health and care sector, Lee’s expertise spans a wide range of employment matters, including industrial relations, HR policies, and workforce planning. Additionally, Lee brings a strong background in immigration law, making him a valuable asset to Bevan Brittan’s expanding offering in this area.

Joanna Lloyd, Partner and Head of NHS Health & Care at Bevan Brittan, expressed her enthusiasm about the new hires, saying:

“Both Tracey and Lee are exceptional professionals who will greatly enhance our health and care practice. As policy and regulatory challenges continue to evolve, we are proud to be expanding our team with the best talent to meet our clients’ needs.”

Vincent Buscemi, Partner and Head of Independent Health & Care at Bevan Brittan, echoed this sentiment, adding:

“Their appointments reflect the growing demand for our health and care services. Tracey and Lee’s combined expertise will enable us to continue providing top-tier legal services to a diverse range of clients across the health and care sector.”

These latest hires follow Bevan Brittan’s strong performance in recent years, including a 13% revenue growth reported in July. In addition to Tracey and Lee, the firm has also welcomed Clare Davitt, a Legal Director with expertise in property law, and Emily Bridge, a health and regulatory care solicitor, both of whom will contribute to the firm’s expanding UK-wide health and care practice.