Bloomsbury Square Employment Law is excited to announce the addition of partner Emily Bradshaw to its team. With nearly 20 years of experience in employment law, Emily joins from Pattinson & Brewer, where she held the position of Partner and Head of Employment. Throughout her career, she has advised senior-level employees across a diverse range of sectors including financial services, film and television, healthcare, journalism, higher education, sport, and retail.

Her extensive litigation background encompasses various legal arenas, such as the Employment Tribunal, County Courts, Employment Appeal Tribunal, High Court, and Court of Appeal. Although Emily handles a wide array of employment law issues, she has developed particular expertise in discrimination claims, particularly concerning age, disability, and pregnancy. Furthermore, she is renowned for her ability to negotiate enhanced settlement packages for senior executives, whether in the context of planned retirements or contentious exits, and for providing guidance on post-termination restrictions.

Emily Bradshaw said "Bloomsbury Square’s reputation for high-quality employment work and its diverse client base was an attractive proposition. But what really appealed was the firm’s focus on employees, which perfectly aligns with my experience and values. I was also drawn to the unique structure where every fee-earner is a partner-level lawyer — this ensures clients benefit from genuine expertise and a collaborative, senior-led approach.”

Garvey Hanchard, Partner at Bloomsbury Square Employment Law, added "We are thrilled to welcome Emily to the team. Her arrival reflects both the firm’s continued growth and our ongoing investment in top talent. Emily brings a wealth of experience in high-value negotiations and complex employment litigation, which will further enhance the depth and quality of service we offer. With her impressive track record and commitment to employee-focused work, Emily is a perfect fit for our firm and for our clients across London and beyond.”

With Emily’s extensive background and commitment to excellence, Bloomsbury Square is poised to continue delivering exceptional legal services to its clients.