New partner joins Lodders' private client team

Lodders, a Midlands and South West law firm, has announced the addition of private client specialist Michelle Gavin as a partner in its Private Client team. Bringing over 23 years of expertise in estate planning, wills, and probate, Michelle joins Lodders from Band Hatton Button, where she previously led the wills, trusts, and probate team. Her new role at Lodders spans both the firm’s Stratford and Birmingham offices.

Michelle, a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and an accredited Association of Lifetime Lawyers member, is known for her comprehensive approach in assisting clients with estate planning, from drafting wills to establishing lasting powers of attorney. She is also recognised as a ‘Dementia Friend’ by the Alzheimer’s Society, a role that enables her to support individuals and families dealing with dementia.

Michelle expressed her enthusiasm about joining Lodders, saying, “It is a really exciting time to join Lodders’ highly respected Private Client team. My aim is to help a broad range of clients manage their personal affairs, preserve family assets, and navigate complex estate administration matters. I look forward to building strong relationships and helping clients make informed decisions about their futures.”

Louise Igoe, head of Lodders’ Private Client team, welcomed Michelle to the firm: “We are delighted to have Michelle join us. Her extensive experience and empathetic approach, particularly with vulnerable clients, will be a tremendous asset as we expand to meet increasing client needs. Recognised as a leading lawyer by Chambers and Partners, Michelle’s skills align with our growth plans and commitment to delivering top-tier private client services.”

Lodders’ Private Client team, one of the largest in the Midlands, has earned national recognition for its expertise in wills, estates, tax planning, and elder care. The firm itself, founded over 240 years ago, provides a comprehensive range of services across private client, commercial, real estate, and family law from offices in Stratford-upon-Avon, Birmingham, Cheltenham, and Henley-in-Arden.