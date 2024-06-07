New partner for Clarke Willmott’s Birmingham office

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has welcomed a new partner to its Birmingham office with the appointment of experienced lawyer Richard Saxton. Richard joins the firm’s expanding commercial property team and will specialize in the leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors, as well as real estate finance and investment.

With a wealth of experience, Richard acts for owners, occupiers, investors, and lenders, advising on a broad range of commercial property matters. His diverse expertise will be an asset to Clarke Willmott’s clients.

Outside of his legal career, Richard has a keen interest in wine. Having completed his wine exams, he has spent time as a wine columnist and writer, and has hosted corporate wine tasting events.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Richard said, “I am delighted to be joining Clarke Willmott and particularly the commercial property team, which is doing really exciting work in the city and nationally. The firm’s strong reputation for providing high quality legal services in the property sector was a major incentive for me and I look forward to working closely with the teams and our clients.”

Rayner Grice, head of Clarke Willmott’s Birmingham office, commented, “It’s great to welcome Richard to our property division. He’s an experienced and pragmatic lawyer with a commercial focus and a strong track record. He’ll fit in perfectly with our team of driven commercial property experts.”

Clarke Willmott’s partner-led commercial property team is one of the largest in the UK, providing expertise on every aspect of the commercial property lifecycle, from initial planning to asset management and disposal.

The firm’s Birmingham office recently relocated to a purpose-built space at Colmore Row as part of a firm-wide review of its regional offices. The new office has been designed with hybrid working and sustainability in mind, reflecting Clarke Willmott's commitment to modern and flexible work environments.

