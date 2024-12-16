New paralegal accreditation introduced for banking and finance

The Law Society of Scotland has introduced a new paralegal accreditation focused on the banking and finance sector, expanding its accreditation programme to 15 distinct areas of law. This new certification builds on the previous success of the asset management practice competency and highlights the essential role that paralegals play in delivering effective legal services in financial services.

Accreditation for paralegals in banking and finance is aimed at recognising their specialised knowledge, experience, and professional competencies. Paralegals who demonstrate these qualifications will now hold an official designation confirming their expertise in this critical area of financial law, which will strengthen client confidence and the overall efficiency of legal service delivery in banking and financial sectors.

Sharon Connolly, Convener of the Accredited Paralegal Committee, welcomed the new accreditation as a crucial milestone:

“I am delighted we can further recognise the quality work and expertise provided by paralegals in banking and finance, building on the success of the asset management practice area. Bringing our paralegal accreditation programme up to 15 distinct practice areas is a landmark moment for us and shows the importance of paralegals in the workplace.”

She emphasised that paralegals contribute significantly to legal operations, ensuring that processes are seamless and client interactions are efficient, highlighting their growing importance in the legal sector.

Bruce Stephen, a member of the Law Society’s Banking, Company, and Insolvency Sub-Committee, highlighted the increasing demand for legal services in banking and financial operations. He said:

“Demand for legal outputs in relation to banking and financial services continues to grow, and paralegals are at the centre of ensuring that work is delivered effectively. Accreditation recognises the skill and expertise of paralegals who are dedicating their careers to delivering this work. It also gives clients additional confidence in the work being carried out by their solicitors and paralegals teams.”

Stephen pointed out that the new accreditation not only validates paralegals’ commitment and expertise but also strengthens client trust in the teams working within financial and legal departments, ensuring that deliverables meet high professional and ethical standards.

This new accreditation demonstrates the Law Society of Scotland’s commitment to supporting the development of paralegals in various legal specialisms. Paralegals are increasingly seen as integral members of legal teams, and their expertise allows law firms and in-house legal departments to deliver services more efficiently and cost-effectively.

With 15 distinct areas of recognised practice, the accreditation now covers a comprehensive range of legal disciplines, ensuring that paralegals have the necessary knowledge and competencies to address complex legal challenges in their respective fields.

Clients stand to benefit significantly from the accreditation, knowing that their legal interactions are supported by paralegals whose skills have been officially recognised and validated. In financial services, this ensures that all legal advice and transactional support adhere to industry standards, improving service delivery and maintaining legal integrity.

Paralegals who earn the new banking and finance accreditation will also find new opportunities for professional development and recognition within their firms and the wider legal community, advancing their careers and expertise in a specialised and crucial area of financial law.

The introduction of the banking and finance paralegal accreditation by the Law Society of Scotland marks a significant milestone in legal professional recognition and development. It reflects the growing importance of paralegals in specialised legal sectors and underscores their indispensable role in maintaining efficiency, professionalism, and trust in client services. As demand for legal services in the financial sector continues to grow, these accredited paralegals will play a crucial role in delivering reliable, competent, and trusted legal support in Scotland’s banking and financial services landscape.