new paper reveals welsh legal sector issues

The Law Society Wales office has released a critical paper titled Reimagining Justice in Wales 2030, which sheds light on pressing issues within the Welsh legal sector. The paper highlights significant concerns about 'legal deserts,' solicitor recruitment challenges, and deteriorating court infrastructure, urging both the UK and Welsh Governments to address these urgent matters.

The paper delves into six key themes: access to justice, courts, technology, devolution, the 2030 law firm, and legal data. One of the primary findings is the disparity in access to legal services, which is heavily concentrated along the M4 corridor in southern Wales. This leaves many rural areas underserved and isolated from essential legal advice.

Mark Davies, Chair of the Law Society’s National Board for Wales, voiced his concerns, stating, "As Chair of the Law Society National Board for Wales, I am deeply concerned about the growing legal advice deserts across our country. Access to justice is a fundamental right, yet many communities in Wales are being left without the vital legal services they need and deserve."

The paper also highlights a severe recruitment crisis within the sector, with 85% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Wales identifying recruitment as a major concern. Emily Littlehale, owner of Celtic Law Ltd in North Wales, echoed these sentiments, noting the added challenge of competing with larger city-based and cross-border firms offering remote work options.

Another critical issue addressed is the state of the Welsh court system. The paper reports widespread problems including broken heating, outdated sewage systems, mold, asbestos, and leaking roofs. These conditions have led to 30% of solicitors feeling unsafe when attending court.

On the topic of devolution, the paper outlines key requirements for any potential transfer of justice powers to Wales. These include:

Comprehensive funding from the UK Treasury following a detailed costing exercise. Unrestricted practice rights for solicitors operating across the Wales-England border. Preservation of the current unified regulatory framework for solicitors in both regions.

Jonathan Davies, Head of Wales at The Law Society, emphasised the importance of careful planning before any devolution of justice powers. "The Law Society believes that the Welsh Government must put the building blocks in place prior to devolution. For example, we will continue to echo the importance of a Minister for Justice which would create a much-needed budget line for the sector. This idea of evolution, not revolution, will ensure that the sector is in the best place before the Welsh Government takes the reins."

The Reimagining Justice in Wales 2030 paper serves as a crucial call to action for policymakers to address these systemic issues and ensure that Wales' legal sector is equipped to meet future challenges effectively.