The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) are set to revolutionise the way intellectual property (IP) rights holders and enforcement partners report intelligence concerning IP crime. Starting from 11th August 2025, the IPO will launch an online webform that allows for direct submissions to its Intelligence Gateway team, marking a significant shift from the previous PIPCU referral form. Users visiting the PIPCU webpage will be redirected to the IPO’s new platform when reporting relevant intelligence.

The newly formed Gateway team will conduct an initial assessment of submissions, prioritising them to identify the most suitable course of action. This includes the possibility of developing further intelligence using the IPO’s resources, or referring cases to law enforcement for criminal investigation. The IPO plans to collaborate closely with PIPCU, Trading Standards, and other law enforcement agencies to explore various avenues for disrupting IP crime.

The Gateway team, made up of specially trained intelligence officers and managers from the College of Policing, will work in conjunction with the IPO’s financial investigators and intelligence analysts. Together, they aim to create comprehensive intelligence packages for referral to law enforcement. The team will also leverage the IPO’s IP Crime Coordinator network, which comprises members embedded within Trading Standards regions, to foster collaboration with law enforcement partners and other stakeholders in the collection of intelligence to combat IP crime.

Kate Caffery, Deputy Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement at the IPO, emphasised the importance of this transition, stating, “This change is an important step in ensuring that police can focus their resources where they’re needed most. It will also support the IPO in coordinating IP crime intelligence nationally, helping to ensure that IP rights in the UK remain among the best protected in the world.”

The online webform is available for access directly through the IPO’s official website. Additionally, the public is encouraged to report any suspected counterfeit goods to their local Trading Standards or to Crimestoppers online, ensuring a collaborative effort in tackling IP crime across the UK.