New ministerial code boosts transparency

The UK government has announced a new Ministerial Code, enhancing standards of conduct, transparency, and accountability for Ministers. In a move aimed at reinforcing public trust, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has introduced updates to the Code, making it a comprehensive guide on expected behavior and transparency in public life.

The newly revised Code, which governs the conduct of Ministers, incorporates several significant changes, including the direct inclusion of the Seven Principles of Public Life, updated rules on gifts and hospitality, and a restructuring that clarifies standards and responsibilities for Ministers.

One of the Code’s core updates is an expansion of transparency requirements around gifts and hospitality. Ministers will now be required to disclose these items on a monthly basis, rather than quarterly, including the value of hospitality received. This change aligns ministerial disclosures with those required for other Members of Parliament, addressing previous concerns about inconsistent transparency.

“It is essential that ministers act with integrity and transparency when serving the British people,” said Prime Minister Sunak. “These updates will ensure that the public has greater visibility into ministerial actions and reassure them of our commitment to ethical governance.”

Further changes aim to ensure that gifts or hospitality do not influence Ministers’ judgment. The Code states that while Ministers often attend functions relevant to their ministerial role, any gifts or services offered should not compromise their decision-making or create an obligation.

The updated Code also strengthens the investigative powers of the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, formerly known simply as the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser. Now, the Independent Adviser can initiate investigations into potential misconduct without requiring Prime Ministerial approval, reflecting a manifesto commitment. They will also have guaranteed access to necessary evidence, increasing their ability to enforce the standards set out in the Code.

This revised Code has been structured into three distinct sections: Ministers’ Standards of Conduct, Ministers’ Interests, and Ministers and Government Procedures. This new format, the Cabinet Office stated, helps place ethical standards at the forefront and eliminates confusion between values of public service and daily government processes.

The updates to the Ministerial Code come amid broader efforts by the UK government to restore public confidence and promote transparency across all levels of public service.