The Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has unveiled a set of measures aimed at addressing the alarming issue of mistaken prison releases. Speaking in the House of Commons, he stated that "the first duty of any Government is to keep the public safe," highlighting the need for immediate action to restore confidence in the criminal justice system. The measures come in response to the rising trend of release errors, which has seen 91 instances reported between April and October 2025.

To mitigate these errors, the government plans to invest up to £10 million over the next six months in technological advancements. This financial commitment will facilitate the introduction of AI-powered tools designed to help frontline staff accurately calculate sentences and streamline the cumbersome processes that currently leave room for mistakes. Presently, prison staff face the daunting task of sifting through over 500 pages of guidance, which increases the likelihood of errors during the release process.

In his address, Lammy emphasised the importance of integrating new technology into an "archaic system," asserting that this initiative is all about putting new guardrails in place. A new Justice Performance Board chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister will closely monitor prison and court performance, focusing specifically on reducing release errors. This board, comprised of top officials from the Ministry of Justice, will commence its monthly meetings to scrutinise effectiveness and drive necessary improvements.

Further actions include the establishment of a fast-track courts hotline that enables prison staff to verify outstanding warrants efficiently. Additionally, the implementation of verbal confirmations for finalising orders is set to enhance accuracy and accountability in the prison release process. The government is also committed to simplifying prisoner release policies to ensure a more consistent approach is applied across the board.

To further understand the underlying issues contributing to release errors, a dedicated data team of scientists will review historic cases. This initiative will support the ongoing independent review led by Dame Lynne Owen, which is seeking to shed light on the systemic challenges within the prison estate. The findings from this review are expected to be presented in February 2026.

As David Lammy concluded, "That is what victims deserve. That is what the public expects, and this Government will do what it takes to protect the public." In light of the long-standing crisis in the prison system—characterised by overcrowding and operational strain—the government is also committed to a broader reform agenda, aiming to create an additional 14,000 prison places and overhaul sentencing mechanisms to ensure that dangerous criminals are kept off the streets.