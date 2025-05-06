Judges in England and Wales are set to enforce tougher sanctions on criminals who refuse to attend their sentencing hearings. Under the new measures outlined in the Government's Victims and Courts Bill, which will be introduced to Parliament this week, offenders could face increased jail time or the loss of privileges within prison if they choose to remain absent. This initiative aims to compel those who might otherwise evade their sentencing obligations to confront the consequences of their actions.

Katie Wheatley, Head of Crime at Bindmans, shared insights on the importance of attendance for victims. Wheatley noted "The vast majority of defendants do attend their sentencing hearings, and those hearings also provide an opportunity for defendants, if they wish to do so, to express remorse in an appropriate way and provide an explanation for their actions, which may also be of value to victims." She continued, "This bill is about the small number of defendants who decide not to attend. The Government has understood that being able to see the defendant at their sentencing hearing is of enormous importance to many victims and this bill is designed to incentivise defendants who may consider not attending to do so. It is certainly preferable to expecting prison staff to drag people from their cells and into court and it may ensure attendance by some who are considering not attending, but there may remain others who will opt not to do so."

This legislative shift represents a significant development in the criminal justice system, responding to the needs of victims while addressing the issue of non-attendance by offenders. As the bill moves through Parliament, it could reshape the dynamics of sentencing hearings and provide a more comprehensive platform for victims to engage with the judicial process.