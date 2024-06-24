New managing partner appointed at Boyes Turner

Barry Stanton, who has been serving as Interim Managing Partner since September 2023, officially takes the reins following Jonathan Grigg’s departure from the role. Stanton originally joined Boyes Turner in 2001 as a partner in the employment team, specialising in advising national and international companies spanning sectors such as engineering, leisure and hospitality, professional services, software and technology, and logistics.

His appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Boyes Turner, particularly noted for its work with fast-growing entrepreneurial businesses, a key focus area for the firm.

Stanton expressed his enthusiasm about leading Boyes Turner into its next phase of growth, emphasising the firm’s ambitious targets to expand services, bolster existing teams, exceed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, particularly in Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI), and invest in cutting-edge technology. He highlighted Boyes Turner’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurial clients and fostering a connected and forward-looking organisational culture.

Kim Milan, Senior Partner and Head of Personal Injury at Boyes Turner, remarked on Stanton’s appointment, underscoring his strong leadership qualities and commercial acumen, which will be pivotal as the firm navigates strategic growth and diversifies its service offerings.

Boyes Turner, with its headquarters in Reading, boasts a team of 25 Partners, 4 Legal Directors, and over 50 other lawyers, totaling more than 180 staff members. The firm is recognised as a leading regional heavyweight in the UK legal sector, consistently earning high rankings in both Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession and The Legal 500. Over two-thirds of its Partners are esteemed leaders in their respective fields according to these prestigious legal directories.