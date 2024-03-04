New legislation to enable the public to secure legal funding to sue corporations

The Ministry of Justice has today revealed that it is due to announce legislation which will make it easier for the public to secure funding for their legal fights against corporations.

Law Society of England and Wales president Nick Emmerson said: “We welcome the UK government’s aim of helping the public achieve access to justice.

“Too frequently it is said that justice is not a priority for this government, but we would hope recent events will call for reflection on how it supports access to justice through the court system for all those without independent financial means.

“The public do care about justice and are vocal about when it is lacking.”

On the government considering a wider review of the third-party funding sector, Nick Emmerson said: “There could be merit in a review, but it would be worth considering the risk of the funding arrangement rendering any victory hollow for the consumers affected.”