The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has announced an initiative aimed at attracting additional providers in the Housing and Debt and Welfare Benefits Categories of Law under the upcoming 2024 Standard Civil Contract. This initiative targets various regions including Barnsley, Calderdale, Cheshire, and others, allowing for broader access to legal aid services in these specific areas.

Organisations interested in delivering these critical services have the potential to obtain a contract that authorises them to conduct relevant work or add an authorised Schedule to their existing contracts. The LAA is particularly keen on receiving expressions of interest from eligible organisations until 30 June 2028. "The LAA intends to award contracts or schedules under this process to commence as soon as possible after the verification process is complete" outlines the agency, highlighting its commitment to swift action once organisations express interest.

Importantly, applicants are encouraged to participate regardless of their current standing with the 2024 Standard Civil Contract. The application process will, however, differ based on whether an organisation already holds authorisation under a Housing and Debt Contract or a different category of the 2024 contract.

Organisations seeking to express their interest must do so by contacting civil.contracts@justice.gov.uk by 5pm on Wednesday 12 November 2025. Following this expression of interest, existing Standard Civil Contract holders will need to submit completed applications by 5pm on Thursday 4 December 2025. Those who do not hold such a contract will need to prepare a full tender.

For more detailed information on the specific requirements and processes involved, organisations should reference the 2024 Housing and Debt Category Specific Rules, as outlined in the LAA's official communications.