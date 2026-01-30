Transport for London (TfL) has announced the appointment of Diane Maino and Katie Meredith as its new Legal Directors, a move that follows a strategic review of its legal department's leadership. This restructuring aims to fortify the legal team's resilience and maintain the high-quality legal support TfL provides to itself and its shared service clients within the Greater London Authority (GLA) Group. The new structure will see the six specialist legal teams divided into two main Director roles, both reporting directly to Andrea Clarke, who serves as General Counsel.

Diane Maino has been designated as Director of Legal (Commercial), taking charge of the Commercial Law and Commercial Dispute Resolution teams. With vast experience as a commercial lawyer, Diane began her career at TfL as a Commercial Lawyer in London Underground. She has since held several critical roles, including Head of Legal at Tube Lines during its transition back to public ownership and leadership of the Commercial Law team focused on the Underground Investment Programme. Since September 2023, Diane led TfL's two Commercial Law teams, supporting numerous significant and intricate commercial matters, including the acquisition of Tube Lines and managing the Northern Line Extension project.

Katie Meredith will take up her role as Director of Legal (Public and Regulatory, Property and Planning, and Employment) on 13 April 2026. She comes to TfL with extensive experience from her current position as Deputy Legal Director in the Government Legal Department, where she leads a division that provides legal advice to Ministers and senior officials across ten Government Departments. Katie has previously held senior advisory roles in various governmental departments, including advising on urgent transport issues during the pandemic at the Department for Transport and working within HM Treasury and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Andrea Clarke expressed her satisfaction with these appointments, saying, “I am really pleased to announce both of these senior appointments which complete our new legal leadership structure. Both Diane and Katie bring significant knowledge and expertise to their roles, as well as a track record of strong leadership. This strengthened structure will ensure our legal function benefits from enhanced resilience, depth of expert knowledge and strategic insight that will allow it to continue to provide high-quality legal advice to TfL and the GLA Group in support of those organisations’ priorities and the Mayors Transport Strategy.”

The restructuring also comes as TfL prepares for the retirement of its current Director of Legal, Justine Curry, who has dedicated over 20 years to the organisation. Justine played a crucial role in various significant matters, including recent funding settlements with the Government during the challenges posed by the pandemic. Her legacy at TfL will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the legal function moving forward.