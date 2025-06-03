Dame Vera Baird DBE KC has been appointed as the interim Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as part of a significant move to strengthen the investigation of potential miscarriages of justice. This appointment comes from the Lord Chancellor, who aims to ensure that the CCRC effectively delivers its responsibilities in addressing wrongful convictions. The urgency of this initiative reflects the importance the government places on confidence in the justice system, which is seen as critical to the Government's Plan for Change.

The role of the Chair is crucial, involving leadership of the board, setting the vision and maintaining public trust. Dame Vera is expected to provide hands-on governance and strong leadership. The Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, underscored the gravity of the matter, stating that “miscarriages of justice have a devastating and life-long impact” and highlighted the necessity for the CCRC to regain public trust.

In addition to her leadership role, Dame Vera has been tasked with conducting an urgent review of the CCRC's operations, focusing on lessons learned from past cases and ensuring public confidence is restored. The review will examine various aspects of the organisation, including its effectiveness, performance, governance, culture, and overall capability.

Dame Vera, with her extensive background as a former Victims Commissioner and defender, emphasised the necessity of the CCRC’s role. She stated, “When the justice system makes mistakes, as all human institutions do, from time to time, the role of the CCRC is crucial in uncovering them – providing the only lifeline available for the wrongfully convicted.” She also expressed her dedication to restoring public confidence in an organisation that plays a fundamental role in ensuring a fair justice system.

Moreover, the review is poised to scrutinise the CCRC’s internal culture, its value for money, and the performance of its senior leadership team to identify areas for improvement. As Dame Vera's term extends until December 2026, she will work closely with the staff and government to implement pivotal recommendations, including those from Chris Henley KC’s report that addressed the handling of specific cases.

Dame Vera's leadership comes at a time when there is a pressing need for effective oversight and assurance in the management of the CCRC, ensuring that justice is consistently served and the public's faith in the system is restored.