New leader for disclosure regime

The Home Office has announced that Mick Creedon will take over as the new independent monitor for the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS). He succeeds Julia Wortley, who completed her term on 20 December after a successful tenure.

Mick Creedon expressed enthusiasm about his appointment, saying he looks forward to fulfilling the vital role. "The independent monitor ensures police information disclosed during criminal records checks is both appropriate and proportionate, balancing public protection with individual rights," he stated.

The DBS, launched in 2012, issues over 7 million criminal record checks annually, helping employers and voluntary organisations in England and Wales make informed recruitment decisions using police records and other data. The independent monitor adds an essential layer of impartiality to the process for enhanced criminal records certificates.

Creedon’s appointment followed a rigorous selection process aligned with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.