In a significant move aimed at bolstering the safety of online shopping, the Government has enacted the Product Regulation and Metrology Act as part of its Plan for Change. This legislation seeks to bring online marketplaces in line with the high safety standards expected of traditional retail environments, particularly in the wake of growing concerns over unsafe products, especially e-bikes and e-scooters. Recent statistics from the Office for Product Safety and Standards revealed that in 2024 alone, there were 211 reported fires linked to these devices, highlighting an urgent need for regulatory measures.

Product Safety Minister Justin Madders remarked, "By giving regulators the teeth to clamp down on unsafe products, we’re ensuring people can shop with confidence whether online or on the high street." He emphasised that the new rules will create a fair competitive landscape, holding online platforms accountable for the safety of the products sold through them.

Under the enacted Act, online marketplaces will now be required to uphold essential responsibilities, including preventing unsafe goods from being sold, ensuring sellers comply with safety laws, and providing vital information to consumers. The government's plan aims to protect public safety while simultaneously contributing to economic growth, benefiting the estimated 300,000 UK businesses engaged in regulated markets.

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Which?, highlighted the significance of the new legislation, stating, "Which? has campaigned for years to hold online marketplaces to the same standards as high street retailers. For too long, consumers have been exposed to dangerous - and in some cases lethal - products." She noted that these new regulations have the potential to revolutionise consumer safety, demanding accountability from online platforms that were previously operating under looser standards.

The London Fire Brigade has shared its positive reception of the new measures. Deputy Commissioner Charlie Pugsley expressed his support, stating, "We are pleased that the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill (PRAM) has been granted Royal Assent." He pointed out the alarming frequency of e-bike and e-scooter fires, highlighting the necessity for stringent regulations to better protect consumers from hazardous products, particularly those involving substandard lithium batteries.

John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, echoed the call for stronger protections, stating, "This legislation supports the vital work Trading Standards does in keeping unsafe and non-compliant products off the market." Herriman acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in advocating for enhanced consumer protections and assured that measures will be implemented effectively to ensure a safer trading environment.

The anticipated regulations are expected to address growing safety concerns, particularly regarding lithium-ion batteries, button batteries, and small magnets. The introduction of a clearer framework, alongside ongoing initiatives like the “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign, reflects a balanced approach to ensuring consumer safety while simultaneously supporting economic growth across the UK. By aligning the regulations for online marketplaces with those governing brick-and-mortar stores, the government aims to enhance consumer trust and safety in the evolving digital marketplace.