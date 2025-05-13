The government is enforcing new laws that aim to protect vulnerable individuals from self-harm risks

Vulnerable individuals will receive increased protection through a new offence introduced in the Crime and Policing Bill that targets those who encourage or assist self-harm. This comes as Mental Health Awareness Week highlights concerning trends in self-harm, with recent NHS statistics revealing a staggering one-third rise in hospital admissions for young people due to self-harm.

The government aims to bridge gaps in current legislation by broadening laws to include various forms of malicious behaviour both online and offline. This will enhance the safety net for people at risk of suicide or self-harm, building on existing laws that penalise the encouragement of such acts through online platforms.

The proposed laws will criminalise direct assistance in self-harm incidents, which could involve supplying harmful tools like blades or medication, regardless of whether these actions take place in person or over the internet. Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Alex Davies-Jones, expressed the urgency of the situation by stating “The prevalence of serious self-harm, especially in young people, is hugely concerning.” She further added that “We are determined that anybody intending to see others harm themselves is stopped and dealt with in the strongest way.”

This wide-ranging legislation also allows for prosecution if someone intends to cause self-harm, irrespective of whether actual injuries occur. Those convicted under this offence could face a maximum prison sentence of five years, signalling the government’s firm stance against such harmful behaviours.

Self-harm remains an issue that can affect individuals of any age. Recent studies indicate a striking difference in self-harm prevalence among adolescents aged 13 to 15, with girls reporting rates of 22.7% compared to boys at 8.5%. Additionally, the rise in internet usage has been linked to increasing rates of self-harm, with a study noting that 26% of children and adolescents admitted for self-harm had engaged with internet content related to these behaviours.

For individuals grappling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, it is crucial to seek assistance from healthcare professionals or reach out to support organisations such as the Samaritans, Mind, or SANEline