In a significant move towards justice, the government has unveiled amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill that will expunge 'child prostitution' convictions received before the law changed in 2015. This long-overdue initiative aims to right the wrongs endured by victims of child sexual exploitation, who were often criminalised rather than supported. Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, stated “These amendments send a clear message: we will not allow failures of the past to define the futures of those who were let down by the system in so many ways.”

Historically, many young victims found themselves categorised as criminals due to actions undertaken under duress, fear, and coercion. Unfortunately, the adults responsible for their exploitation frequently escaped accountability while those victimised were left with permanent criminal records that hindered their life prospects. The new provisions will automatically pardon and disregard convictions for loitering and soliciting for prostitution for anyone under 18 at the time of the offence, thereby alleviating the associated psychological and social burdens.

Phillips also remarked, “Victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation deserve nothing but compassion and support, not a criminal record. Today, we are taking decisive action to put that right.” The government has committed to all 12 recommendations from the Baroness Casey review of grooming gangs, reaffirming its dedication to swift implementation of reforms that address past misjudgements in handling such sensitive cases.

Gabrielle Shaw, Chief Executive of the National Association of People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), praised the initiative, saying, “NAPAC welcomes this step towards restoring justice for survivors of childhood abuse. No child should ever be criminalised for being a victim of abuse or exploitation." Highlighting the importance of recognition in survivors’ healing processes, she added, “The decision to disregard and pardon these convictions is a significant step towards building a justice system that can offer better, more survivor-centred outcomes.”

With the proposed changes, countless victims and survivors will soon be freed from the shackles of unjust criminal records, allowing them to reclaim their lives and futures. The automatic nature of the pardoning process ensures that no additional barriers exist for those seeking to move forward from their painful pasts.