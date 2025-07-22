The Football Governance Act has received Royal Assent, establishing the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) aimed at safeguarding the future of the sport. This landmark legislation delivers on the government's manifesto commitment to address the challenges faced by clubs and prioritise fan engagement in decision-making processes. Given the recent turmoil at clubs like Bury and Macclesfield Town, the new rules will seek to prevent rogue owners from jeopardising teams' financial sustainability.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as a “proud and defining moment for English football,” recognising the deep connections that communities have with their clubs. He said “Our landmark Football Governance Act delivers on the promise we made to fans. It will protect the clubs they cherish, and the vital role they play in our economy.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy echoed these sentiments, stating “Football clubs have been built and sustained by fans for generations, but too often they have had nowhere to turn when their clubs have faced crisis.” She added that the new Act gives hope to communities across the country, ensuring that football clubs remain integral to local identity.

The IFR will have robust powers including strict financial regulations to improve resilience across the football pyramid, updated Owners’ and Directors’ Tests to vet club custodians, and new standards for fan engagement. Clubs will no longer be allowed to join closed competitions, protecting the integrity of the game and its heritage.

The legislation also has the support of fans, with Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles saying: “This is a historic moment for football in this country and we are very proud that the FSA was at the heart of change." He emphasised the importance of ensuring that supporters' voices remain integral to discussions about the future of their clubs.

The Chair of Supporters Trust at Reading, Sarah Turner, expressed optimism, stating “As Reading fans, we’ve seen the damage caused by rogue owners and welcome the independent regulator.” Her comments reflect the wider sentiment among fans who see football not merely as a business but as a vital part of their communities.

Kieran Maguire, an expert in football finance, remarked that this legislation is crucial in protecting clubs from exploitation and giving supporters a platform for influence. He noted, “Introducing an independent football regulator is a necessary safeguard to ensure that clubs are not treated solely as assets, but as cultural cornerstones with deep local and national significance.”

With the IFR set to launch later this year, expectations are high for a new culture in football governance that prioritises the interests of clubs and their fans. The legislation represents a pivotal evolution in the landscape of English football, with the potential to restore long-term stability to a sport that holds immense value for millions across the country.