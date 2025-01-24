New law strengthens protection for victims of sexually explicit deepfakes

• New offence introduced under Data (Use and Access) Bill

• Targets fake images of nudity and sexual acts created without consent

• Part of government efforts to halve violence against women and girls

The Government has introduced this measure as an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, ensuring swift legal protections for victims of this harmful behaviour.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC said: “Sexually explicit images created without consent constitute a fundamental violation of women’s autonomy and dignity. As part of its Plan for Change, this Government is determined to clamp down on this degrading and chauvinistic behaviour.”

The new offence specifically addresses ‘purported sexual images,’ including those falsely depicting individuals naked or engaging in sexual acts. Those found guilty could face an unlimited fine, targeting abusers who exploit this technology for gratification or to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation.

The legislation builds on existing laws criminalising the sharing or threatening to share intimate images without consent. Earlier this month, the Government also committed to creating new offences for taking intimate images without consent or installing equipment with the intent to do so.

Justice Minister Sackman highlighted the importance of the amendment: “This law ensures victims are better protected against the misuse of technology to inflict harm. We’re sending a clear message that intimate image abuse will not be tolerated.”

Additionally, sharing intimate images became a priority offence under the Online Safety Act in September 2024. This places responsibility on online platforms to detect and remove such content, with enforcement oversight by Ofcom.

The amendment reflects a comprehensive strategy to combat intimate image abuse and advances the Government's broader goal of halving violence against women and girls.