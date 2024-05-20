New Law Society president brings In-House perspective

She will be supported by newly appointed Vice President Pat Thom and Past President Sheila Webster, marking a historic moment as the first time all three office bearer positions are held by women simultaneously in the Law Society’s 75-year history. This leadership milestone is further supported by Law Society Chief Executive Diane McGiffen.

Susan Murray was elected to the Law Society’s Council in 2017 representing Edinburgh. She became the convener of the Equality and Diversity Committee in 2018 and has served on the Law Society Board since 2019. Reflecting on her new role, Susan stated, “Taking up the role of President of the Law Society of Scotland today is one of the proudest moments of my career. I’m honoured to represent and advocate for the Scottish solicitor profession, and to stand up for fundamental principles such as access to justice and the rule of law. I’m proud to become just the seventh woman to become President in the Law Society’s 75-year history, and also to join an even smaller handful of in-house practitioners who’ve held this important role. Having three women in these key roles for the profession is a truly historic moment."

Susan highlighted her priorities for the year, which include addressing key legislation related to legal services regulation and criminal justice. She emphasised her intent to represent all Scottish solicitors, not just those in-house, and expressed her eagerness to engage with as many members as possible during her presidency.

Vice President Pat Thom, who has been a Law Society Council member since 2015, brings a diverse legal background, having worked in both in-house and private practice roles in Scotland and Canada. Pat retired from practice in 2021 and currently serves as co-convener of the Legal Aid Committee, convener of the Child and Family Law Sub-Committee, and is a member of the Civil Justice Committee. She joined the Law Society Board in 2023 and is a former member of the Admissions Committee.

Pat Thom remarked, “It’s nearly a decade since I first became involved with the Law Society’s important work, and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to step up into the role of Vice President to support Susan and continue our important work for the profession and for the public. I’ll be vocal as the Law Society continues to push for a resolution to the ongoing crisis in legal aid, and to play my part in navigating the significant challenges ahead over the next two years.”

This new leadership team at the Law Society of Scotland is poised to address critical issues facing the legal profession while advocating for justice and supporting the diverse needs of their members.