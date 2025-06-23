The UK has taken significant steps towards ensuring equality in its judicial system with the recent passage of the Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Act, which has now received Royal Assent. This new legislation explicitly prevents the use of sentencing guidelines that reference personal characteristics such as race or ethnicity when it comes to pre-sentence reports, a move aimed at preventing differential treatment among offenders from different backgrounds.

The role of pre-sentence reports (PSRs) is pivotal in the judicial process, as they assist judges in assessing the nature and causes of an offender’s behaviour, determining potential risks, and making informed recommendations for sentencing options. However, earlier proposals by the Sentencing Council raised concerns of creating a two-tier justice system where the treatment of offenders could vary significantly based on their religious beliefs or ethnic backgrounds.

With the introduction of this law, there is now a reinforced commitment to ensuring that all individuals are treated equally within the courts. The legislation underscores the principle of fairness under the law, blocking any guidelines that would allow for the specific targeting of cohorts based on personal characteristics when requesting PSRs. The Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, articulated the necessity for such a change, stating that “equality before the law is the backbone of public confidence in our justice system and today’s change to the law ensures fairness for all in our courts.” She further expressed gratitude to the Council for their constructive collaboration and reiterated her dedication to preventing any differential treatment due to skin colour or religion.

While this act firmly establishes guidelines for fairness, it does not impede the courts' authority to request pre-sentence reports on a case-by-case basis, particularly in instances involving vulnerable individuals, such as pregnant women or minors. This ensures that the judicial system remains responsive to the complexities of individual cases, maintaining a balance between upholding equality and exercising sound judicial discretion.

This Act is applicable in England and Wales and follows significant objections raised by the Lord Chancellor against certain outdated clauses within the Sentencing Council's revised guidelines. Those initial proposals could have compromised the integrity of the judicial process and are now rendered obsolete under the new law. The statutory obligation for courts to request PSRs, unless deemed unnecessary, remains intact, ensuring that justice is served fairly and equitably across the board.