British citizens can feel reassured following the introduction of a new law aimed at bolstering national security. The Deprivation of Citizenship Orders (Effect during Appeal) Act 2025, which received Royal Assent on 27 October, has closed a significant loophole. Previously, individuals deprived of British citizenship would automatically regain their status upon a successful appeal, even if further appeals were pending against that reinstatement. With this new legislation, the automatic reinstatement is now contingent on the resolution of all subsequent appeals.

The law’s enactment follows a ruling by the Supreme Court in February 2025, which highlighted this gap and the potential risk it posed to national security. The government articulated that this measure is a proactive approach to ensure that individuals who may threaten the safety of the public or the state do not regain their citizenship while legal matters are unresolved. A key element of the legislation prohibits individuals from renouncing any other nationalities to evade potential removal from the UK, a strategy that could have resulted in statelessness or prevent deportation.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis stated, "The government takes national security extremely seriously, and this new law sends a clear message: we will take no chances when it comes to protecting our country and our people." He emphasised the importance of the new law in safeguarding the public and preserving the values cherished by British society.

Under the new law, the Home Secretary retains discretion to deprive citizenship solely on the grounds deemed "conducive to the public good," particularly in serious cases where the individual's actions or threats are considered a danger to the UK. This measure encapsulates a continued commitment to retaining rigorous standards of public safety, with an average of 12 individuals deprived of citizenship annually between 2018 and 2023 based on security risks.

In parallel, the approach mirrors existing practices in asylum and human rights matters, where appeals do not confer immediate rights until all legal options are explored. Ultimately, this law seeks to preserve public trust and maintain robust security measures whilst upholding individuals' rights to appeal against citizenship deprivation.