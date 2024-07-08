New justice secretary, new opportunity for our justice system

The president of the Law Society of England and Wales, Nick Emmerson, has extended his congratulations to Shabana Mahmood on her recent appointment as the new justice secretary. Nick Emmerson emphasised that Shabana Mahmood's appointment provides a unique chance to implement much-needed reforms in the justice system, which has suffered from years of neglect and underinvestment, leading it to a state of crisis.

Nick Emmerson acknowledged the significant challenges Shabana Mahmood will face, highlighting the necessity for immediate and concerted efforts to address these issues. He stressed that transforming the justice system is a long-term endeavor that requires collaboration across various sectors. The Law Society is eager to work with Shabana Mahmood during her term, leveraging the expertise and experience of its members to help rebuild the system. This includes improving criminal legal aid rates, investing in civil legal aid, addressing court backlogs, and ensuring adequate funding and resources for the courts.

A crucial aspect of this transformation is recognising the vital role that law and legal services play in the UK’s economic growth. Nick Emmerson noted that legal services contribute £60 billion annually to the UK economy and are a significant export. England and Wales boast the second-largest legal market in the world, and by prioritising legal services in trade agreements and upholding human rights laws, the UK can strengthen its reputation as a champion of the rule of law.

Nick Emmerson's message is clear: the new justice secretary has a pivotal role to play in not only reforming the justice system but also in harnessing the economic potential of legal services to benefit the broader UK economy. The Law Society is ready to support Mahmood in these endeavors to ensure a fair and effective justice system for all.