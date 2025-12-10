KP Law, representing over 260 clients who suffered systematic abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed, has successfully negotiated new agreements with both the estate of the late Al Fayed and Harrods. This follows widespread criticism of the original Harrods Redress Scheme, which survivors found to be inadequate and unsupportive. The newly established settlement mechanisms aim to be trauma-informed and survivor-centred, offering more control and flexibility for the clients in their quest for justice and compensation. Lead partner Kingsley Hayes expressed relief, stating, “The new agreements reached, after months of negotiation, address these concerns and put our clients’ rights first.”

Survivors have highlighted the positive aspects of the new mechanisms, which include individualised assessments that consider personal experiences, a fairer global settlement approach that prevents undervaluation, enhanced confidentiality and survivor protection, and reduced stress during the medical evidence process. Additionally, these new pathways aim to facilitate resolution without resorting to court proceedings, significantly easing the emotional load on survivors.

Survivors have greeted these developments with cautious optimism, reflecting a need for accountability from both Harrods and the estate. Jennie Armstrong, a survivor, remarked, "I am therefore very pleased that the new KP Law mechanisms remove control from Harrods and offer a tailored pathway to get the justice I have been seeking for years."

Amy McIlquham, another survivor, emphasised the importance of confidentiality in the recent agreements, saying, "Knowing that some of the senior management who were present during the years of abuse could have got access to my personal information was repulsive."

The new mechanisms, which are expected to run until May 2026, extend the opportunity for additional survivors to participate in the settlement process. Lucy Traynor, Senior Associate at KP Law, noted, “These new processes mark a significant turning point for survivors.” The changes have been significantly informed by the feedback from survivors, fulfilling their desire for a process that respects their voices and prioritises their wellbeing. Despite past obstacles and scepticism, the recent developments bring hope towards healing and closure for those affected.