The UK government has announced sweeping changes to its immigration system in a new Immigration White Paper, with the aim of controlling migration more effectively. However, immigration specialists and legal experts are expressing concerns about the potential fallout from these proposals. Lynsey Blyth, immigration partner at Michelmores LLP, has commented on these developments, stating “Starmer’s comments would suggest that the UK has been issuing working visas to any Tom, Dick or Harry, which could not be further from the truth.” She emphasised that the majority of visas, particularly those managed by qualified specialists, are granted to highly skilled individuals with significant experience in their fields. Blyth noted the positive contributions these visa holders make, stating “We wholly support the crack down on the small few that endeavour to circumvent the Immigration Rules, however, it should be made clear to the public that Skilled Worker visa holders are highly educated and experienced.”

The Prime Minister's plans include increasing the skill level required for sponsorship to a degree level, further limiting the Skilled Worker visa to specific occupations facing long-term shortages. Emma Brooksbank from Freeths LLP remarked that the proposed changes might adversely affect sectors with severe labour shortages, such as care and hospitality. Brooksbank pointed out that the government's approach “shows that the UK Government has failed to understand that the immigration system provides a net benefit to the UK economy.” She cautioned that these measures could lead to significant economic challenges, including stalled housebuilding projects and understaffed care homes.

Adding to the complexity, Sacha Wooldridge from Birketts LLP highlighted key changes that would impact businesses, such as the closure of the care worker visa to new overseas applicants and a proposed 32% increase in the Immigration Skills Charge. Wooldridge explained that this could result in employers paying “at least £14,250 before an applicant will be eligible to secure permanent residence,” which marks a staggering 158% increase in costs.

While the proposals do include provisions for attracting "the brightest and best global talent", critics worry that the reforms as a whole could send the wrong message to international partners and hinder the UK's economic growth. The anticipated tightening of immigration routes has left many legal experts advocating for a more balanced approach, which would effectively support both immigration and domestic worker training. As the discussion continues, the business sector waits with bated breath for further clarification from the government, particularly regarding existing migrants and their future security in the UK