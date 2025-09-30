BonelliErede has announced the appointment of Andrea Dossi as its new ICT Director based at the firm’s headquarters in Milan. This strategic move is part of BonelliErede's ongoing efforts to bolster its technological capabilities and ensure the quality of client services through digital transformation. Andrea's expertise and experience are expected to play a vital role in achieving these objectives.

Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge in IT and project management, having previously held significant roles in prominent international firms. His background includes notable positions at companies such as Accenture and Zurich Insurance, where he was Head of Demand & Process Management. With a strong focus on digital strategy, process optimisation, and advanced technology solutions, he has successfully led various complex initiatives throughout his career.

Angela Maria Cossellu, General Manager of BonelliErede, expressed her enthusiasm regarding Andrea’s arrival, stating “Andrea’s appointment marks a significant milestone in BonelliErede’s digital transformation journey. His solid international experience, combined with his ability to bring strategic vision and technical expertise to the table, will be a further fundamental accelerator in strengthening our technological infrastructure. A valuable contribution that will allow us to better support our people and, consequently, provide an even more effective service to our clients”.

Reflecting on his new role, Andrea remarked “Joining BonelliErede in this period of strong digital evolution is an exciting challenge. Technological innovation is not only an operational enabler, but a strategic element to create value, improve people’s experience and strengthen relationships with clients. I am happy to be able to contribute to this journey and provide my experience to build solutions that are efficient, secure and sustainable.” His appointment marks a hopeful step forward in BonelliErede's ambitions for growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.