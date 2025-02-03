New Honorary King's Counsel welcomed

The Lord Chancellor will formally present the awards in a ceremony at Westminter Hall in March 2025.

Among the honourees is Professor Martin Dixon, a distinguished scholar in real property law at the University of Cambridge. He was recognised for his extensive work on property law, including co-authoring leading practitioner texts and participating in Law Commission projects. Rebecca Hilsenrath, currently the interim Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, was also awarded for her efforts in promoting diversity in panel counsel appointments and increasing pro bono legal contributions.

Rachel Horman-Brown, Director of the Family Department at Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors and Chair of Paladin, was honoured for her advocacy in shaping legislation on coercive control and domestic abuse. Dr Laura Janes, a solicitor specialising in representing detained individuals, was recognised for her work promoting access to justice and advocating for reforms in youth custody and sentencing laws.

Susanna McGibbon, Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary of the Government Legal Department, was awarded for her leadership in public law and commitment to diversity. Professor Renato Nazzini, an expert in competition and construction law at King’s College London, was acknowledged for his contributions to legal policy and dispute resolution.

Sue Willman, a solicitor focusing on public interest litigation, received the honour for her work in environmental justice and asylum rights. Douglas Wilson OBE, a senior government lawyer, was recognised for advising on critical national security and legal matters. Professor Adrian Zuckerman, an authority on civil procedure, was awarded for his influence on the Civil Procedure Rules and legal scholarship.

The Honorary KC title is reserved for those who have made an exceptional impact on the legal profession, with each recipient demonstrating a legacy of excellence and service.