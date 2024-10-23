New guide helps Scottish solicitors navigate AI challenges

The Law Society of Scotland has unveiled a new guide aimed at helping Scottish solicitors navigate the growing array of generative AI tools. Developed in collaboration with the AI legal platform Wordsmith, the guide addresses key concerns surrounding AI's use in legal practices, focusing on how solicitors can leverage the technology without compromising client confidentiality or firm security.

Experts from the Law Society’s Technology Law and Practice Committee contributed to the guide, offering insights on essential topics such as:

The reliability of AI-generated work in terms of accuracy and quality

Protecting client confidentiality and ensuring firm security when using AI

Understanding if client consent is needed before using AI in legal matters

Assessing whether firm insurance policies should be reviewed when adopting AI technology

Stuart Munro, a member of the Technology Law and Practice Committee, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in the legal industry:

"Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform the way legal services are provided, so it’s important that solicitors are properly informed to decide whether it should be playing a role in their businesses."

He also acknowledged that while AI offers significant benefits—such as completing tasks faster than traditional methods—it comes with inherent risks that all users must manage. Munro highlighted the importance of smaller firms understanding that AI is not just for larger organizations and that these technologies are accessible to them as well.

As the use of AI continues to expand in the legal sector, the Law Society of Scotland plans to regularly update the guide to keep it relevant to evolving technologies. The guide aims to help firms assess the pros and cons of AI and navigate the complex landscape of generative AI with confidence.

The "Guide to Generative AI" is available on the Law Society of Scotland’s website.