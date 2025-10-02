The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), a UK-based legal nonprofit, has launched new guidance aimed at helping organisations create resilient, deforestation-free supply chains that go beyond mere compliance with the forthcoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Originally set to take effect on 30 December 2025, implementation of the EUDR has been postponed to 2026, requiring companies to demonstrate that key commodities they place on the EU market are not linked to recent deforestation or illegal land use.

The new guidance details best practice steps for integrating deforestation-free supply chain due diligence into commercial contracts and legal processes. It provides legal, sustainability, and supply chain teams with the tools to move beyond minimum obligations, turning compliance challenges into opportunities for mitigating risks such as supply chain disruptions and reputational damage. Importantly, the resource emphasises responsible supplier engagement, encouraging companies to assist suppliers in adopting better practices rather than excluding them.

Developed collaboratively with a diverse coalition of experts, including lawyers, NGOs, and major retailers like Tesco, this guidance highlights a collective commitment to addressing global deforestation. Ben Metz, Executive Director at TCLP, stated, “Our collaboration with leading brands, legal professionals, and NGOs reflects the urgent, shared commitment to tackle deforestation. The nature crisis is not only an environmental threat but an economic one. More companies now recognise that responsible supply chains are essential for long-term resilience, regardless of regulation.”

Will Schreiber, a representative from the Retail Soy Group and Director at 3Keel, commented, “Retailers have been working for over a decade to eliminate deforestation from their supply chains. Now, for the first time, we have a common reference point and guideline for how companies can contractually oblige compliance, which reduces complexity and inefficiency from each company otherwise developing their own requirements. It’s a game-changer for accelerating full value chain alignment to ensure only deforestation-free products are on our shelves.”

This recent initiative aligns with TCLP’s mission to reform legal contracts for sustainability, providing model clauses and tools that tackle emerging regulatory changes, including their recently released Transition Plan guide. As organisations prepare for the EUDR, this guidance positions them to advance more sustainable supply chains while ensuring compliance and fostering responsible practices across the market.