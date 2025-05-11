Consistency in support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse has received a significant boost with the release of new guidance today. Published on 9 May, the guidance outlines the roles and responsibilities of Independent Domestic Violence Advisers (IDVAs) and Independent Sexual Violence Advisers (ISVAs), crucial figures in assisting survivors of abuse. These professionals play a pivotal role in helping victims navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system and accessing local support services.

The comprehensive guidance provides essential strategies for advisers to address the needs of the most vulnerable individuals, including children, by using age-appropriate materials to ensure effective communication. Alongside the current guidance, the government has announced that it will release the first ever guidance for Independent Stalking Advocates in the coming year. This groundbreaking initiative will be developed with the expertise of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, aiming to further extend vital support to victims.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, which seeks to halve violence against women and girls over the next decade, alongside efforts to foster safer communities. Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, emphasised the importance of IDVAs and ISVAs, stating that they are “vital in supporting victims of domestic and sexual abuse – from helping to navigate the court process to advising on services they can access in their community.” She added that today's guidance aims to enhance the consistency of that support and represents a meaningful step towards achieving the government's goals.

The impacts of sexual and domestic abuse can be devastating for victims, and the role of advisers is crucial in mitigating these consequences. From providing emotional support to assisting with practical matters such as securing refuge accommodation, IDVAs and ISVAs are instrumental in aiding survivors through their recovery journey. The new guidance has been developed in close collaboration with the victim support sector, ensuring it reflects best practices that resonate with the real experiences of victims.

Criminal justice bodies and other public organisations that interact with victims are legally obligated, under the Victims and Prisoners Act, to implement the best practice recommendations outlined in this guidance. This aims to foster a more coordinated approach among professionals, ultimately improving the support and care that victims receive during their times of need.