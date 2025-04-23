New film showcases New York court

A new film has highlighted the crucial contributions of the Commercial Division of the New York State Supreme Court, showcasing insights from Chief Legal Officers of 13 major corporations including Verizon, Goldman Sachs, and Pfizer. The film also features comments from New York’s Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas, prominent business leaders, top attorneys, and members of the Commercial and Appellate Divisions. This collaboration aims to shed light on the Division's significant role in enhancing the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and predictability of business litigation in New York, making it an attractive destination for companies.

Available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/1060574090/e2635bcfaf, the film illustrates the benefits that the Commercial Division brings to the local economy. As an international leader in business courts, the Division fosters a welcoming environment for commerce, which in turn generates vital tax revenue and supports job creation across the state. With the film being produced entirely with private funds, it serves as a testament to the robust partnership between the judiciary and the business community in New York.