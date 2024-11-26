New Ferry explosion case settled

Hilary Meredith Solicitors has brought a significant chapter of legal proceedings to a close, settling the complex litigation surrounding the 2017 New Ferry explosion. Dianne Yates, Director at Hilary Meredith Solicitors, led the extensive legal battle, securing justice for victims affected by the catastrophic event.

On March 25, 2017, the eve of Mother’s Day, an explosion described as the largest in Merseyside since World War II devastated New Ferry’s shopping district and nearby homes in New Ferry and Port Sunlight village. The "apocalyptic" blast, caused deliberately by local businessman Pascal Blasio for an insurance scam, injured 81 people, destroyed 63 properties, and left many lives shattered. A court described it as a “miracle” that no lives were lost.

Blasio was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in prison for his role in the disaster. However, victims sought further accountability, arguing that gas suppliers failed to prevent the tragedy by not disconnecting the property’s gas supply.

One of the suppliers, Contract Natural Gas (CNG), admitted liability in a criminal case under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. The company was fined £320,000 and ordered to pay £50,000 in prosecution costs.

The civil litigation, originally scheduled for trial in February 2025, was settled after a 2.5-day mediation led by Richard Methuen KC. Dianne Yates expressed her gratitude for the collaborative efforts of all involved: “Seven years ago, the New Ferry Explosion, caused in part by Mr Blasio, wrecked lives and livelihoods. It destroyed a neighbourhood. We were privileged to act as lead claimant in an action involving multiple claimant and defendant firms. I would like to thank the team at Hilary Meredith Solicitors for their tireless work on this case. I would also like to thank the other claimant and defendant firms for their collaborative approach. Finally, justice has been done.”

Hilary Meredith Solicitors instructed renowned counsels Christopher Melton KC and Anthony Mazzag to represent the claimants.

This resolution marks the end of a painful chapter for the New Ferry community, bringing closure to those whose lives were forever changed by the disaster.