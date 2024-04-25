New EU directive impacts UK businesses: compliance with ESG standards in supply chains mandated

With significant implications for sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals, companies are bracing for legal obligations regarding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance within their supply chains.

According to a survey conducted by supply chain experts INVERTO, a division of the Boston Consulting Group, the majority of companies have proactively taken steps to align with the CSDDD. Particularly, 84% of entities within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector perceive the directive as an opportunity to integrate human rights and environmental protection into their business models.

The CSDDD mandates that firms with a turnover exceeding €450 million divulge comprehensive sustainability and human rights information within their supply chains, alongside implementing effective policies to ensure adherence. Notably, UK healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are now legally accountable for the compliance of their subsidiaries and suppliers within the EU.

Identified human rights risks within these sectors encompass unethical labour practices, privacy breaches, clinical trial ethical violations, counterfeit medicine proliferation, and environmental degradation from production activities.

Despite anticipated costs associated with compliance, 74% of surveyed companies believe adherence is feasible and have already initiated measures. These include formulating compliance procedures, issuing financial reports, collaborating with industry peers, and monitoring performance indicators.

Furthermore, while 82% anticipate some financial impact, 60% envisage long-term positive returns on investment. Compliance is not solely viewed through a financial lens; respondents foresee benefits such as enhanced corporate image, bolstered human rights adherence, and improved stakeholder relations.

However, challenges loom in practical implementation, with capacity constraints and unclear directive guidelines posing significant hurdles. Procurement departments are identified as pivotal in ensuring transparency within supply chains, necessitating active engagement with suppliers and process adjustments.

Sabrina Morton, Principal at INVERTO, highlights the imperative for UK businesses to harmonise operations with EU standards, particularly in healthcare. She emphasises the directive's role in enhancing supply chain transparency and operational efficiency.

The study, conducted in November and December 2023, surveyed over 680 decision-makers from B2C and B2B companies, including 74 participants from the healthcare industry. Interested parties can access the full results here.