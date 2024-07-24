New digital service replaces eForms for legal aid

The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has announced that starting Tuesday, 6 August 2024, the new service Apply for Criminal Legal Aid will replace the existing eForms CRM14 and CRM15. This transition aims to streamline the application process for criminal legal aid and accommodate feedback from providers.

Transition Details

To ensure a smooth transition, the deadline for moving from eForms CRM4, CRM5, and CRM7—used for specific non-standard crime claims—is extended to Friday, 4 October 2024. This extension provides additional time for users to adapt to the new system and submit applications. Providers are encouraged to shift to the new Apply service as soon as possible, as it handles 99% of applications, including those for clients who are self-employed or in business partnerships.

Access and Use

eForms should be used only for applications related to changes in financial circumstances until the final release of Apply is completed. After this date, eForms will only be accessible for technical issues or historical data. Providers can access historic eForms via the eForm portal until Friday, 25 October 2024. Beyond this date, historic forms will be available by request through email or phone support.

How to Prepare

Providers should download any necessary historic eForms before the 25 October cutoff. For ongoing applications, use the Apply for Criminal Legal Aid service to submit new claims and manage post-submission evidence efficiently.

Future Updates

The LAA will notify users of any additional functionalities released for Apply for Criminal Legal Aid and non-standard crime claims. Providers are encouraged to provide feedback on the new service to help improve its features and functionality.

Important Dates

6 August 2024: Launch of Apply for Criminal Legal Aid.

Launch of Apply for Criminal Legal Aid. 4 October 2024: Deadline for transitioning non-standard crime claims to the new service.

Deadline for transitioning non-standard crime claims to the new service. 25 October 2024: Final date for accessing historic eForms.

The transition to Apply for Criminal Legal Aid is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal aid applications, making the process more user-friendly and responsive to providers’ needs.