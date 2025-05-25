HM Land Registry has made significant strides in supporting law firms as they navigate the complex landscape of land registration. Recently, the agency announced the sharing of valuable data with its customers, a move designed to improve application success rates for law firms. This combination of newly available insights and free training resources aims to ensure applications are completed correctly the first time, reducing the reliance on additional information requests, commonly referred to as requisitions.

To enhance service quality and processing speed, HM Land Registry is investing in its workforce, technological advancements, and customer training. In an effort to streamline the application process, the agency sends out approximately 800,000 requisitions each year, highlighting the need for better-prepared submissions. The latest data shared with customers reveals the percentage of applications that contain easily avoidable requisitions, including issues like name discrepancies and missing documents. This initiative underscores HM Land Registry's commitment to improving the application process and reducing unnecessary delays.

The importance of first-time application success cannot be overstated, and HM Land Registry's investment has begun to pay dividends. According to the agency, avoidable requisitions have declined, yet challenges remain for law firms, with the percentage of problematic applications varying significantly across different firms. To combat this issue, HM Land Registry offers free live and self-service training sessions, having already trained 5,000 professionals from various law firms in the past six months.

Simon Hayes, Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar, has indicated that ongoing improvements in both staff and processes are yielding faster turnaround times. By focusing efforts on reducing avoidable requisitions, HM Land Registry aims to better equip customers and simplify the application process. The organisation's future goals include sharing data that reflects overall requisition rates and aligning their efforts with government priorities, as highlighted in a recent letter from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook.

Requisitions are not just an inconvenience but also a financial burden, costing the sector approximately £19 million annually. In response to concerns raised by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers and the Society of Licensed Conveyancers, HM Land Registry is actively analysing application quality. Sheila Kumar, Chief Executive of the CLC, emphasised the importance of high-quality title applications, stating that they are the final step to safeguard buyer and lender interests.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority's Chief Executive, Paul Philip, echoed these sentiments by stressing the need for consumers to have access to reliable information when choosing legal services. By improving the transparency of application processes and sharing relevant data, both HM Land Registry and the support organisations are helping to foster an environment conducive to quality service.

Several firms have already adopted changes prompted by HM Land Registry's support, with case studies from organisations such as Enact and Blake Morgan highlighting successful strategies. To further assist its clients, HM Land Registry has revamped its customer training hub, making it easier for legal practitioners to access essential resources. A new page on GOV.UK provides guidance on a total of 32 avoidable requisitions, consolidating training materials and expert advice.

To maximise the benefits of these resources, customers are encouraged to participate in HM Land Registry's free workshops, which focus specifically on reducing the most common avoidable requisitions. These sessions also include live Q&A opportunities, allowing practitioners to engage directly with expert caseworkers. The emphasis on collaboration and education points towards a future where land registration is efficiently processed, ultimately benefitting both law firms and their clients.