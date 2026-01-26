The Advocate General for Northern Ireland, Lord Hermer KC, made the announcement following a competitive recruitment process and discussions with the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Dame Brenda King. As the head of the Crown Solicitor’s Office (CSO), Claire will oversee legal services provided to public bodies and UK Government departments, including judicial reviews, inquests, immigration, and litigation.

Prior to her new role, Claire headed the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy at the Executive Office and served as Deputy Departmental Solicitor, managing legal teams on high-profile issues within the devolved administration. Her appointment is for five years with potential for extension. Lord Hermer KC remarked that “The Crown Solicitor’s Office advises on some of the most complex and sensitive issues in Northern Ireland” and praised Claire's extensive experience, expressing eagerness to collaborate with her to maintain excellent legal services and advance governmental objectives.

In her response, Claire Archbold expressed her enthusiasm: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the Crown Solicitor’s Office in its work across a range of challenging issues and look forward to getting to know the team of excellent lawyers there.” Dame Brenda King also conveyed her delight at Claire's appointment, stating that she has worked with her on various legal projects and looks forward to their continued collaboration.