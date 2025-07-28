Communities affected by persistent crime will benefit from the introduction of Intensive Supervision Courts, a new initiative designed to address less serious offences while providing essential support to offenders. These courts, akin to Texas-style models, will closely monitor less serious offenders and enforce strict judicial oversight. According to the Lord Chancellor, drug and alcohol addiction fuels much of the crime we see, and we won’t cut crime until repeat offenders face up to their behaviour. This innovative approach aims to reduce reoffending by addressing underlying issues, such as addiction and trauma, through regular court appearances and recovery treatment.

The expansion is part of the UK Government's Plan for Change, intended to enhance community safety by targeting areas plagued by crime. Lord Timpson, the Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, emphasised that Intensive Supervision Courts demand real work from offenders rather than just a short prison stay, facilitating personal accountability and support.

Existing pilot schemes in Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, and Teesside reported significant success, with over 200 offenders receiving tailored supervision. Data indicated that two-thirds of offenders with serious addiction issues returned a clean drug test and were sanctioned for poor behaviour less than a quarter of the time. This clear evidence shows that the model is working, as local probation staff and treatment providers observed a reduction in drug and alcohol use among participants.

Pavan Dhaliwal, Chief Executive of Revolving Doors, expressed optimism regarding the initiative, stating that Intensive Supervision Courts offer the opportunity to tackle the unmet health and social needs that trap people in the revolving door of reoffending. With a £700 million investment in the Probation Service, an increase of nearly 45%, the government intends to monitor and support tens of thousands more offenders within their communities.

This ambitious plan, building on previous successes, aims to break the cycle of crime and crisis while putting the focus on rehabilitating offenders through comprehensive support and accountability