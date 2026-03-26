Kingsley Napley has recently revealed that Ed Turner will join the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting from 7th April. In this key role, Ed will participate in the Management Board and the Senior Leadership Team, overseeing the operational functions of the firm. His primary focus will be on operationalising the firm’s strategic priorities during an anticipated era of transformation and growth, aimed at building a competitive advantage and enhancing collaboration with clients.

Prior to joining Kingsley Napley, Ed served as a Management Board Member at Mishcon de Reya. His accomplishments there followed the firm’s acquisition of Taylor Vinters, where he successfully steered the firm through a period marked by sustained revenue and profit growth. His leadership was pivotal in evolving Taylor Vinters from a regional firm to the preeminent law firm in the UK for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Kingsley Napley's Managing Partner, Matt Meyer, expressed his enthusiasm for Ed’s appointment, stating, “I am delighted that Ed has agreed to join us. He is an experienced leader adept at embedding processes to enable profitable growth and overseeing successful operational transformation. I know that he will be a valuable member of the Senior Leadership Team here at Kingsley Napley.”

Ed himself shared his excitement about this new role, saying, “I am excited to help Kingsley Napley achieve its great potential. I am also looking forward to working with Matt and the hugely talented team at KN.” As Kingsley Napley embarks on this new chapter, the firm is poised to enhance its service delivery and maintain its reputation for excellence in a competitive legal landscape.