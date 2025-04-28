DLA Piper has officially announced the appointment of Matt Tweedie as its new Chief Financial Officer, a role he will assume on 1 July 2025. Based in London, Tweedie joins the international firm from Knight Frank, a global real estate consultancy, where he was serving as Group CFO and Head of Business Services. This transition marks a significant step for DLA Piper as it seeks to bolster its growth strategy with Tweedie's extensive expertise.

Having joined Knight Frank in 2018, Tweedie was swiftly appointed Group CFO and Head of Business Services the following year. His previous experience also includes an impressive two-decade tenure at Arup, where he spent 13 years as Group CFO, highlighting his robust financial leadership capabilities.

Charles Severs, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, saying "Matt is a highly accomplished financial leader who will help us drive efficiency and achieve our strategic growth plans. His extensive experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead our finance function."

In response to his new role, Tweedie remarked "DLA Piper is a leading brand in the legal sector. Its strong client base, sector expertise, global reach and culture make the firm stand out. I look forward to working with Charles and the leadership team to contribute to the firm's continued success."

As DLA Piper positions itself for further growth, Tweedie's proven track record in financial leadership could be pivotal in steering the firm towards its ambitious objectives.