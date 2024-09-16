New chair’s experience critical in justice crisi

The Law Society of England and Wales has commended Andy Slaughter on his recent election as chair of the Justice Select Committee, highlighting his extensive experience as vital in tackling the current crisis in the criminal justice system.

Nick Emmerson, president of the Law Society, emphasised the urgency of the committee’s work under Slaughter’s leadership, citing systemic issues that threaten the ability of the justice system to function effectively. Among the most pressing challenges are the severe backlogs in courts, which have left victims, defendants, and witnesses awaiting resolution for years.

Nick Emmerson also pointed to the exodus of critical legal professionals, including solicitors, barristers, and judges, as a major issue destabilising the system. Adequate resourcing, particularly for legal aid, is crucial for restoring balance to the courts and ensuring access to justice for all. He stressed that the justice system's recovery will require years of dedicated investment and reform.

The Law Society expressed optimism about collaborating with Andy Slaughter to implement reforms aimed at stabilising and rebuilding the system, calling legal aid an essential public service that must remain well-funded