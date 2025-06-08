The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) has announced the appointment of Julian Blazeby as its new non-executive Chair. This significant role was filled under the newly introduced Executive Agency Framework for 2024-25, marking a key change in the leadership of the board. Blazeby's appointment is not only for three years, but he will also be assuming responsibilities as a non-executive member of the CICA Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

With a notable background in various senior civil service roles, Mr Blazeby is well-equipped for this position. He currently serves on the board of the Disclosure and Barring Service, where he holds the Chair position for its People Committee and is a member of both the Quality, Finance, and Performance Committee. His previous experience spans the Ministry of Defence, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, and the Government of Jersey, contributing to a wealth of knowledge and expertise that he brings to CICA.

The CICA Board plays a crucial role in providing strategic leadership to the agency. It advises on strategy, monitors the agency's performance, and assesses significant risks associated with their operations. The Chair is particularly responsible for directing the board's strategic leadership, ensuring its effectiveness in delivering support and performance in relation to victim assistance.

Lynne Henderson, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for CICA, expressed optimism regarding the appointment, stating “This appointment will provide vital scrutiny and challenge to the CICA Board, guiding our work and helping us deliver on our priorities. Julian Blazeby will bring a wealth of experience and I look forward to working with him in our support to victims of violent crime” as CICA aims to strengthen its support systems for those affected by violent crime.