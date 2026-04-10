The Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor's recent decision to appoint Wendy Sinclair-Gieben as the Chair of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody highlights a significant evolution in oversight for custodial settings. This appointment, effective from 1 May 2026, marks a crucial step in enhancing accountability for deaths in custody, an area that demands utmost vigilance and sensitivity.

The Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody (IAPDC) has been operational since 2009 and operates under the auspices of the Ministerial Council on Deaths in Custody in England and Wales. This appointment was made following discussions between the Secretary of State for Justice, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the Home Office, highlighting the collaborative approach to addressing this critical issue.

Appointments within the IAPDC are closely monitored by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, which ensures that recruitment processes are in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. This regulatory framework is vital for maintaining public trust and confidence in oversight mechanisms.

Sinclair-Gieben’s extensive background in inspections and rights-based oversight of detention uniquely positions her for this role. She previously served as HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, where her six-year tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on the safety, dignity, and welfare of individuals in custody. During her time in this role, she led national inspections of prisons and court custody, playing an instrumental part in defining the standards for custodial care.

Additionally, Sinclair-Gieben's expertise extends to her leadership of the independent review of responses to deaths in prison custody for the Scottish Government. Her recent role as Chair of the National Preventive Mechanism further demonstrates her commitment to promoting best practices in custodial supervision.

Her diverse career includes high-ranking positions, such as a prison governor in England and Wales, and a prison director with Serco, managing facilities across Scotland, England, and Australia. Moreover, she has worked in Immigration and Court Escorts, enhancing her understanding of various detention contexts.

Sinclair-Gieben has also contributed to the field of public health as a non-executive director for the National Organisation for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (NOFASD) and currently serves on the board of Families Outside, alongside her membership in the Scottish Association for the Study of Offending.

As the IAPDC prepares for Sinclair-Gieben’s leadership, stakeholders and advocacy groups will be watching closely. Her profound expertise in oversight and her unwavering commitment to the rights of detainees make her an ideal candidate to guide the panel’s important work. The focus will be on not just accountability, but also on fostering a culture of safety and respect within custodial environments, fulfilling the panel's mission effectively and compassionately