New campaign empowers young victims

A new Government campaign aims to raise awareness of the Victims’ Code, targeting young adults who face the highest risk of crime. Dubbed ‘Understand Your Rights’, the initiative highlights what victims can expect from the criminal justice system, including the level of support they are entitled to receive.

Research indicates that young adults are often unaware of their rights, with only one in five victims familiar with the Victims’ Code. The campaign is central to the Government’s Plan for Change, which focuses on creating safer streets and bolstering support for victims.

Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said that navigating the justice system can be overwhelming for victims. She emphasised the importance of ensuring victims know their rights, stating that the campaign will reach every corner of England and Wales to promote the Victims’ Code for all.

Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, echoed these sentiments, stressing the campaign’s importance. She said victims are entitled to respectful treatment, clear information, and access to support, but awareness of these rights remains too low. The campaign aims to empower victims to advocate for themselves and hold agencies accountable.

The Government also plans to strengthen the Victims’ Commissioner’s powers and will consult on the Victims’ Code in 2025 to ensure higher standards for victims. The push to promote awareness is supported by agencies like the Police and Crown Prosecution Service, which are responsible for upholding victims’ rights.

For more information or campaign materials, contact VictimsCodeComms@justice.gov.uk.