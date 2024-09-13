New bill clarifies Crypto’s status

In a significant development for the legal landscape surrounding digital assets, a new bill has been introduced in Parliament that aims to clarify the status of cryptocurrencies and other digital holdings under English and Welsh law. The Property (Digital Assets etc) Bill marks a historic shift by officially categorising Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and carbon credits as personal property.

The introduction of this Bill is poised to offer enhanced legal protection to owners of digital assets, addressing previously ambiguous legal scenarios. Before this legislative change, digital assets existed in a legal grey area, often leaving owners vulnerable to fraud, theft, and legal disputes without clear recourse.

The Bill aims to rectify this by providing definitive legal status to these assets, thereby offering owners increased protection against scams and fraud. It also seeks to aid the judiciary in resolving complex cases involving digital holdings, such as disputes arising from divorces or settlements where digital assets are involved.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander emphasised the importance of this legislative update in maintaining the UK's leadership in the global legal and tech sectors. “Our world-leading legal services form a vital part of our economy, helping to drive forward growth and keep Britain at the heart of the international legal industry,” Alexander noted. “It is essential that the law keeps pace with evolving technologies and this legislation will mean that the sector can maintain its position as a global leader in cryptoassets and bring clarity to complex property cases.”

The Bill will also bolster the UK's position in the global market by ensuring its legal framework remains relevant as new technologies emerge. With the UK legal sector already commanding significant influence—governing £250 billion of global mergers and acquisitions and 40 percent of international corporate arbitrations—this update is expected to enhance its attractiveness to global business and investment.

The Law Commission’s 2023 report, which identified barriers to recognising digital assets as property and proposed solutions, provided the foundation for this Bill. The introduction of a new category of property for digital assets addresses the limitations of existing classifications, which previously included only “things in possession” (like physical items) and “things in action” (such as debts and shares).

By recognising digital assets as personal property, the UK is setting a precedent for how such assets should be legally treated, positioning itself at the forefront of international legal and technological innovation. This move is expected to not only protect digital asset owners but also reinforce the UK’s role as a leader in global legal services.