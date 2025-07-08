On 7 July 2025, the UK Government announced significant amendments to the Employment Rights Bill that will grant bereavement leave to families experiencing pregnancy loss. This progressive shift in policy is poised to benefit the hundreds of thousands of employees who face such heart-wrenching circumstances each year. Up until now, statutory Parental Bereavement Leave was limited to parents who lost a child under 18 or suffered stillbirths after 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, under the new provisions, families experiencing pregnancy loss before 24 weeks will now be entitled to protected bereavement leave.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds remarked "For many families including mine that have been affected by pregnancy loss, the decision around returning to work or taking sick leave to grieve properly can make an already painful experience even more difficult." This amendment, part of the Government’s broader Plan for Change, aims to restore dignity and security at work while acknowledging the emotional toll of pregnancy loss, which affects an estimated 250,000 pregnancies annually in the UK.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stated "No one who is going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss should have to go back to work before they are ready." This new right allows individuals the time they need to heal without the added stress of job insecurity. Sarah Owen MP, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, highlighted the importance of recognising pregnancy loss as a bereavement, emphasising that this change marks the UK as one of the select few nations to implement such compassionate measures.

Vicki Robinson, CEO of the Miscarriage Association, welcomed the announcement, noting that it acknowledges the profound impact of pre-24-week loss not only on those directly affected but also on their partners. Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, echoed these sentiments, expressing the essential need for families to have time off after a loss.

This legislative amendment embodies a shift towards greater empathy and understanding in the workplace, aiming to support those grappling with the profound loss of a pregnancy. As the Government collaborates with businesses and stakeholders, there is hope for a future where these provisions meet the needs of all affected families, creating an environment conducive to healing and resilience.