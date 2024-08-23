New award celebrates Scotland's legal pioneers

As part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, the Law Society of Scotland has introduced the Legal Pioneer Award to recognise individuals who have made a significant impact on the country’s legal sector. The award is open to both solicitors and non-solicitors, past or present, who have contributed to legal advancements in Scotland.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, expressed enthusiasm for the new award, highlighting its purpose to honor those who have made a difference in the law and legal practice. Murray encouraged nominations for legal pioneers who have influenced law changes, contributed to policy through research, advanced technology, or improved sector accessibility.

Nominations are open to anyone in the Scottish legal sector, with the deadline set for Friday, 27 September 2024. Submissions should include a 600-word explanation of why the nominee deserves recognition and can be made via the Law Society of Scotland’s website.

To submit a nomination:

Please complete our nomination form with up to 600 words on why your nominee is a legal pioneer via the form on the Law Society of Scotland website