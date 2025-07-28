The UK Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary have decried Hong Kong's arrest warrants against activists living abroad

On 25 July 2025, a joint statement from the Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary condemned the Hong Kong Police Force's recent announcement of new arrest warrants for overseas activists. They asserted that these actions exemplify "transnational repression" and warned that it encourages reckless behaviour on UK soil while damaging Hong Kong’s international standing. The officials reaffirmed the UK’s firm opposition to the National Security Law, stating that it has significantly eroded the rights and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong.

They also called for the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to cease the targeted actions against opposition voices in both the UK and beyond, asserting that this government is dedicated to upholding human rights, the rule of law, and the safety of individuals residing in the UK. "This Government will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong," the Foreign Secretary declared, emphasising that the protection of rights and freedoms for Hong Kong residents is taken very seriously.

In a decisive move to demonstrate this commitment, the UK government has made strides to sever ties with Hong Kong’s extradition systems by removing it from the Extradition Act 2003. The officials emphasised that the UK will not tolerate any actions by foreign governments aimed at intimidating, harassing, or harming their critics who have sought refuge abroad.